Doctor rape, murder: Thousands take out torch rally in Kolkata demanding justice

Carrying flaming torch in their hands, thousands of people from all sections of society walked 42km from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city last night in Kolkata demanding justice for the trainee woman doctor who was raped and murdered in state-run R G Kar hospital last month.

Doctors, members of voluntary bodies, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists and professors participated in the street march that culminated near Shyambazar in north Kolkata around midnight.

The marchers shouted slogans in solidarity with the postgraduate trainee whose body was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

"We will not rest unless all those involved in the brutal attack on our sister are identified and punished," the protesters said.

Those taking part in the march also included supporters of archrival football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Three similar rallies named "Women, Reclaim the Night" have been held in the city since August 14 over the RG Kar incident.

The march came a day ahead of the West Bengal junior doctors are scheduled to "partially" withdraw their more than a month-long total strike from today when they will return to emergency and essential services but continue to stay away from OPD work.

Earlier yesterday, the junior doctors ended their 11-day sit-in outside state health ministry headquarters and by taking out a march to the regional office of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the rape and murder at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.