Delhi HC stays lower court's bail order to Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court today granted an interim stay on a trial court's order that gave bail to leading opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The high court also issued notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the trial court's June 20 order by which he was granted bail, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," a vacation bench of High Court Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

The court said it was reserving the order for 2-3 days as it wanted to go through the entire records of the case.

Earlier in the day, the division bench said the trial court order shall not be given effect to till the high court hears the matter.

A trial court in Delhi yesterday granted bail to Kejriwal three months after he was arrested by ED on March 21.

However, the Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days so that he could campaign in parliamentary polls. He returned to prison on June 2 on expiry of interim bail period.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party suffered major setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections failing to win any seat in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat and managing just three out of the 13 seats in Punjab ruled by AAP.