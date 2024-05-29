Delhi govt imposes Rs 2,000 fine for water wastage amid heatwave

As Delhi grapples with an unprecedented heatwave, the Delhi government today announced a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage.

The fine will be imposed on those using hose pipes to wash cars, allowing water tanks to overflow, and using domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, said Water Minister Atishi of Delhi.

The move comes amid an "acute shortage" of water faced by Delhi, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The minister directed the CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city of nearly two crore people to implement measures to check water wastage. These teams will be deployed from 8:00am tomorrow and will impose fines on anyone found wasting water.

The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments, said the minister. Several parts of north India have been gripped by an intense heat wave, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan and Haryana.

Delhi recorded its highest-ever temperature yesterday, with mercury reaching 49.9 degrees Celsius. Churu in Rajasthan sizzled at 50.5 degrees Celsius.

The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare of Rajasthan confirmed three deaths caused by heat stroke in Jaipur yesterday, taking the official toll to four in the state so far.