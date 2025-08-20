India
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during public hearing; accused held

Photo: Collected from X

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party was allegedly attacked at a programme at her official residence in Civil Lines today, her party said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly Jan Sunwai (public hearing) programme to address citizens' grievances, the Delhi BJP said in a message.

Party sources said Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first handed the chief minister some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said.

The accused man has been detained on the spot, according to sources at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

A woman, who claimed to be present at the incident site, told reporters later that the attacker was speaking and "suddenly slapped Rekha Gupta".

