Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

A court in Delhi today sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in a case filed over money laundering linked to excise policy for liquor.

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28. Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

In its remand application, the probe agency accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro quo receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".