Debris found after 7 yearsOUR CORRESPONDENT, New Delhi More than seven years after an Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft with 29 personnel on board went missing over the Bay of Bengal, its wreckage was found in the sea about 310km off Chennai, the India Defe

More than seven years after an Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft with 29 personnel on board went missing over the Bay of Bengal, its wreckage was found in the sea about 310km off Chennai, the India Defence Ministry said yesterday. Large scale search and rescue operations by aircraft and ships had failed to locate any missing personnel or the aircraft debris soon after the incident on Jul 22, 2016. However, the National Institute of Ocean Technology recently deployed an autonomous underwater vehicle with deep sea exploration capability at the last known location of the missing AN-32 plane and a search was conducted at a depth of 3.4km in the Bay of Bengal. An analysis of search images indicated the presence of debris of a crashed aircraft on the sea bed approximately 310 km from the Chennai coast, the ministry said in a statement. The search images were scrutinised and found to be conforming with an AN-32 aircraft.