Curfew imposed in Manipur amid escalating ethnic violence

An indefinite curfew was imposed today in the two districts of Imphal following a violent clash between university students and security personnel, marking a further escalation of ethnic strife in the northeastern state of Manipur.

This comes in the wake of yesterday's street protests across various parts of the state.

The district administrations of both Imphal East and Imphal West issued notifications announcing curfew effective from 11:00am today.

The curfew came shortly after students of Manipur University clashed with security forces in Kakwa in Imphal valley, PTI reported from Imphal, capital town of Manipur.

The Imphal West administration has restricted "the movement of any person(s) outside their respective residences" until further orders.

It, however, exempted essential services and the media.

Eleven people have been killed in ethnic violence in the state since September 1. Students have led massive protests in the Imphal valley areas dominated by the majority Meteis, particularly in Thoubal and Imphal, as opposed to Kukis who are mainly present in the hills of the state.

Protesters in Imphal valley hit the streets in the last two days demanding action against armed groups accused of using "improvised" projectile weapons and drone attacks last week that left at least three persons dead in what police called a "significant escalation" of violence in Manipur.

Meitei and Kuki communities are at loggerheads over share in forest land and governments.

Manipur has witnessed major ethnic clashes which first erupted in May last year following a court order to give Meteis the reservation in government jobs like Kukis.

The ethnic conflicts have so far left more than 200 dead and 50,000 homeless.