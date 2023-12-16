Covid-19 subvariant JN 1 found in India’s Kerala

India today confirmed a case of JN 1, a sub-variant of Covid-19 whose cases have surged in China and the United States, has been detected in the southern state of Kerala.

The case was detected in a RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala on December 8. The patient had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid-19, said Rajiv Bahl, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body of medical research.

The JN.1 was detected by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a network of genomic laboratories that has been monitoring Covid-19 in India during a routine surveillance, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

A health ministry statement said there has been an increasing trend of Covid-19 cases from Kerala in the last few weeks due to an increase in the number of samples from ILI cases being referred to for testing. A majority of these cases are clinically mild and recovering on their own at their homes without any treatment.

As part of a regular exercise of the Indian health ministry, a mock drill in all health facilities in states is currently underway to assess their public health and hospital preparedness measures. This activity started on December 13.

It may be recalled that Kerala had also reported India's first case of Covid-19 way back in January 2019.

Chief of INSACOG N.K. Arora said JN.1 variant was isolated and reported in November and is a subvariant of BA 2.86 of Covid-19.

He said JN.1 was first detected in September 2023 in the US.

According to Rajeev Jayadevan, the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force's co-chairman, "after a seven-month gap, cases are rising in India. In Kerala, there are reports of people getting Covid-19.'