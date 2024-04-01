Congress slams Modi for bringing 'territorial integrity' issue in polls campaign

After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked Congress for its government handing over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, the main opposition party defended the action as "part of a friendly agreement in 1974" and cited in this context the India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement of 2015 under which enclaves were exchanged.

Kharge accused Modi of displaying his desperation by raising the "sensitive issue" of Katchatheevu island ahead of Lok Sabha elections. "You have suddenly woken up to the issues of territorial integrity and national security in your 10th year of misrule. Perhaps, elections are the trigger. Your desperation is palpable," Kharge said in a tweet.

Kharge highlighted that the Katchatheevu island was handed over to Sri Lanka as part of a friendly agreement in 1974, similar to India's gesture towards Bangladesh with the exchange of border enclaves.

The LBA between India and Bangladesh was a follow-up of the 1974 Indira-Mujib pact, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Quoting Modi's own words in 2015 that "the Land Boundary Agreement between India and Bangladesh is not just about realignment of land, it is about a meeting of hearts," Kharge stressed the importance of such agreements in fostering friendly relations between nations.

"The Land Boundary Agreement between India and Bangladesh is not just about realignment of land, it is about a meeting of hearts. This is your own statement in 2015 lauding your own Govt's realisation of Smt. Indira Gandhi's initiative in 1974," the Congress chief said.

"Under your Govt, in a friendly gesture, 111 enclaves from India were transferred to Bangladesh, and 55 enclaves came to India," Kharge pointed out and said "in 1974, a similar agreement, based on friendly gesture, was initiated with another country - Sri Lanka on #Katchatheevu."