Congress president to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be present at today's swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports NDTV.

According to a statement from the Congress, Kharge will be present in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. This decision was made after yesterday's discussions with several INDIA bloc leaders.

Trinamool Congress, an INDIA bloc partner, will not attend the ceremony, the report said.

After leading a coalition government for two full terms during which the BJP held a majority on its own, Modi is set to take the oath of office this evening for a third consecutive term.

Dignitaries such as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, Vice-President Ahmed Afif of the Seychelles, Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of Nepal, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan will be present at the ceremony, the report added.