Congress, AAP start seat-sharing talks on positive note

The Congress announced that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) even though the first round of seat sharing talks between the two parties remained inconclusive yesterday.

"We held a meeting on scores of issues for the upcoming elections. Talks will go on and we will meet again and only then we will take a final call on seat share. Everything was discussed in detail. We will fight the elections together and we will give a befitting reply to the BJP," Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said after talks with AAP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj attended the meeting while the Congress side included former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and senior party leaders Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash, besides Wasnik.

The two parties are political rivals in the states of Delhi and Punjab where Kejriwal's AAP has governments. The Congress leadership will have to tread a cautious path as the grand old party's state units in both states are strongly opposed to compromising on their political interests.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Our national leadership knows our opinion. Our conflicts with AAP are with respect to the Delhi government. It will be decided later if there will be an alliance, if it happens then who'll contest which seats? I just hope that if an alliance happens then its details should be decided as soon as possible so that we can also prepare for it."