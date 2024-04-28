Civil servants' training: Indian team to visit Bangladesh for talks on renewal of contract

A four-member delegation from the Indian government's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will be visiting Bangladesh from April 28-30 for bilateral talks on renewal of MoU between the two countries for training of Bangladeshi civil servants in India.

The MoU will be between National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) of India and Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration (MOPA) for the period 2024-2029.

Bangladesh government has emphasised on the utility of these training programmes and conveyed interest in renewal of the MoU between NCGG and MOPA under which these training programmes are being organised for the next five years when it expires in 2025.

Led by V Srinivas, DARPG Secretary, the Indian delegation's visit is being undertaken on the invitation of MOPA and will focus on the mid-career capacity building programmes in the field administration for Bangladesh civil servants, an official statement said today.

The NCGG and MOPA have collaborated for capacity-building programmes for Bangladesh civil servants since 2014.

Under the bilateral collaboration, 71 capacity-building programmes were held and 2,600 Bangladesh Civil Servants have visited the NCGG since 2014.