India
Reuters, New Delhi
Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

India

Chinese research vessel spotted off India

Reuters, New Delhi
Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:00 AM

A second Chinese research vessel in two months has been spotted near India's coast, adding to New Delhi's anxiety over possible military intelligence-gathering in its backyard. The two Asian superpowers have uneasy ties, with a military standoff on their Himalayan border since mid-2020 and a war fought between them in 1962. The Xiang Yang Hong 01 was seen off India's eastern coast over the weekend, according to an Indian security official, a geo-intelligence researcher and ship tracking information. It follows a similar ship's docking at a Maldivian port last month. Both are owned by units of China's natural resources ministry. Beijing says the vessels carry out ocean-bed surveys for peaceful scientific reasons only and dismisses any concerns as ungrounded fear-mongering. But Indian officials worry the vessels could also gather information that may be of use to China's military, including for submarine deployments.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ নাগরিকত্ব আইন কার্যকর করল ভারত

সংশোধিত নাগরিকত্ব আইনে অনিবন্ধিত হিন্দু, খ্রিস্টান, শিখ, বৌদ্ধ, পার্সি ও জৈন সম্প্রদায়ের অভিবাসীদের ভারতের নাগরিকত্ব দেওয়া হবে, কিন্তু মুসলিমরা এর আওতায় পড়ছে না।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিজিপির ১৭৯ সদস্য পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে, দেখতে গিয়ে গুলিবিদ্ধ ইউপি মেম্বার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification