Charge framing against Indian 'matter of concern': Delhi

Delhi today termed the US charging an Indian national with conspiring to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil as a "matter of concern."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi that a high-level probe committee will investigate all aspects of the case, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"As we have informed earlier, during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others," he said.

"We take such inputs seriously and a high-level enquiry committee has been constituted to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter and necessary follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of the committee. We cannot share any further information on such security matters," he added.

Bagchi said, "as regarding the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said, and let me reiterate, that this is also contrary to government policy."

The MEA spokesman said "it is precisely for this reason that a high level inquiry committee has been constituted. We will obviously be guided by its results."

India constituted the probe team to investigate allegations relating to the conspiracy to kill Pannun, the Sikh separatist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

On Wednesday, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of involvement in the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

The Washington Post yesterday reported that the Biden administration was so concerned after discovering the plot to assassinate the Sikh separatist that it sent CIA Director William J Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to India in August and October respectively to demand investigation and hold to account those responsible.