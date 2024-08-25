CBI raids RG Kar ex-principal's Kolkata house in graft probe

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today searched the residences of RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh and 14 others over alleged financial irregularities.

The CBI team, accompanied by the central forces, went to Sandip's residence at Beliaghata in Kolkata at 6:00am today, but had to wait for an hour and a half before gaining entry. Another group of officers searched his office and the hospital's academic canteen.

This follows a polygraph test administered to Sandip yesterday, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The anti-corruption unit of the CBI also searched the residences and offices of suppliers involved in the hospital's patient care.

A team of seven CBI officers questioned Sandip at his residence, while others interrogated former medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and a professor from the forensic department.

The probe includes the examination of documents and questioning of key individuals involved in the management and procurement processes at the medical college.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the hospital on August 9, leading to national outrage.

A Kolkata police civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the incident.

The CBI took over the probe into both the financial and criminal aspects, following a Calcutta High Court directive.