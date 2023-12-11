CBI files chargesheet in Naga woman’s killing

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has filed a charge sheet against nine people in connection with the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Keibi village of Manipur on July 15 by a mob during ethnic clashes in the state.

The agency, which filed the charge sheet before a special CBI court in Guwahati, did not reveal the identity of the accused, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Earlier, the Manipur police had arrested nine people, including five women, in connection with the murder of the Naga woman in Keibi village in Imphal East district of ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition and one car from the accused, who were later taken into the custody by CBI after the case registered at the Lamlai police station in Imphal East was taken over by the federal agency took at the request of Manipur government.

"It was alleged that at about 12:10pm on July 15, 2023, one female was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons, including armed miscreants, and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said further investigation continues, including identifying other accused involved in the case.

The CBI is investigating at least 27 cases related to ethnic clashes in Manipur, of which, 19 cases are related to crimes against women. It has formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising 83 officers, senior psychiatrists and forensic experts, who are exclusively attached with the Manipur probe.

On December 4, at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two unknown militant groups in Manipur, a police official said.

Their bodies, with multiple bullet wounds, were found in a village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district where the official said a "massive" gunfight was reported.

The clashes have marked a rare security failure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a state ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

No weapons were found near the bodies, the senior police official told Reuters by phone from state capital Imphal, requesting anonymity. "It could be possible the weapons were looted after they were killed," the official said, adding that they could not immediately identify the dead or the militant groups.

At least 181 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out between numerically dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities.

India's home ministry last month declared nine groups in the troubled state as unlawful for a period of five years, saying they were engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.