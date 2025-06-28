Border dispute: India calls for a permanent solution with China

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart that the two countries should seek a "permanent solution" to their decades-old border dispute, in a new push for a conclusive outcome.

Singh met China's Dong Jun on the sidelines of the meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao on Thursday and stressed on solving issues between the countries through a structured roadmap, India's defence ministry said in a statement yesterday,

"Singh also stressed on border management and to have a permanent solution of border demarcation by rejuvenating the established mechanism on the issue," the statement said, referring to the border talks process between the Asian giants.

New Delhi's stress on a permanent solution is considered significant as India has in the past generally used phrases such as seeking an early resolution to the dispute.

Beijing says the border dispute should not affect the larger relationship and differences should be managed properly until a mutually acceptable solution is found through dialogue.

There was no Chinese defence ministry statement yet on the meeting and its foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on India's statement.

The world's two most populous nations - both nuclear powers - share a 3,800 km (2,400 mile), largely undemarcated and disputed border in the Himalayas and have gone to war over it.