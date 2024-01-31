BJP wins Chandigarh mayor elections

The Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Manoj Sonkar won the Chandigarh mayoral elections yesterday, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kuldeep Kumar. The BJP was pitted against an alliance between Congress and AAP, in the first contest between the opposition coalition and the NDA, following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sensational switchover to the latter. Sonkar secured 16 votes while Kumar garnered 12 votes. The outcome was not without its share of drama, as eight votes were declared invalid, triggering protests from AAP and Congress councillors.