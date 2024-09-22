BJP will drive out illegal immigrants from Jharkhand if it returns to power: Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Jharkhand's state's ruling JMM-led coalition for allegedly encouraging "rampant infiltration" and cautioned that if not checked, illegal immigrants will become a majority in the state in the next 25-30 years.

He also promised if BJP returned to power in the state, it would chase "each" illegal immigrant out of the state, according to a PTI report on election rallies Shah addressed in Sahibganj and Giridih.

Jharkhand goes to a fresh assembly poll later this year, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"Infiltrators are the vote bank of Lalu Prasad's RJD, Rahul Baba's Congress and chief minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. I promise to drive out illegal immigrants. The time has come to show the corrupt JMM dispensation the exit door...We want to change Jharkhand," Shah said at a rally in Sahibganj.

"Tell me if this land belongs to tribals or Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. No one can save Jharkhand, neither JMM nor Congress. It is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who can save it," Shah said.

He urged people to choose a government that would drive out illegal immigrants and not one that would patronise them.

Addressing another rally at Giridih, Shah said "If infiltration is not checked, illegal immigrants will become the majority in Jharkhand in the coming 25-30 years. There is no place for infiltrators in the state. They are marrying our daughters, grabbing land and destroying rich tribal culture."

Last week, Modi, addressing a poll meeting in Jharkhand, raised the "infiltration" issue and accused the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition of encouraging the Rohingyas in the state.