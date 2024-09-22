BJP will chase out Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators from Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said at a rally in Jharkhand that if BJP returns to power in the state, it will chase Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators out of Jharkhand.

"The BJP will do the work of chasing out each and every Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators out of Jharkhand," he dsaid while addressing an election rally in Sahibganj.

Jharkhand goes to a fresh assembly poll later this year.

"Infiltrators are the vote bank of Lalu Prasad's RJD, Rahul Baba's Congress and chief minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. I promise to drive out illegal immigrants. The time has come to show the corrupt JMM dispensation the exit door ...We want to change Jharkhand," Shah said at a rally in Sahibganj.

"Tell me if this land belongs to tribals, or Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. No one can save Jharkhand, neither JMM nor Congress. It is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who can save it," Shah said.

He urged the people to choose a government which would drive out illegal immigrants and not one that would patronise them.

Addressing another rally at Giridih, Shah said "if infiltration is not checked, illegal immigrants will become the majority in Jharkhand in the coming 25-30 years. There is no place for infiltrators in the state. They are marrying our daughters, grabbing land and destroying rich tribal culture."

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll meeting in Jharkhand, had raised the "infiltration" issue and accused the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition of encouraging the Rohingyas in the state.

It may be recalled that Shah had set off a major controversy by terming the "infiltrators" from Bangladesh as termites during the 2021 assembly poll campaign in West Bengal.