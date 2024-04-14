BJP unveils manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays a copy of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for the general election, in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2024. Photo: REUTERS

Seeking a third consecutive tenure in office, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The manifesto promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code, construction of more bullet trains, extension of free rations for the poor for another five years, and inclusion of those above 75 years of age to the government's medial insurance scheme.

The manifesto, named "Sankalp Patra", was released at an event held at the party's national headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other senior party leaders, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Titled "Modi's Guarantee: Developed India 2047", the manifesto centres on the theme of cultural nationalism, development, prosperity, and welfare across various segments, including women, youth, the underprivileged, and farmers. The party has also promised it will implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country.

Earlier this year, the BJP government in Uttarakhand enacted the Uniform Civil Code, which replaced religious personal laws that govern marriages, divorces, inheritance and other civil issues.

During the release of the manifesto, Modi said BJP's document would empower the four pillars of a developed India–youth, women, poor and farmers.

He said with work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project almost reaching completion, there will eventually be one bullet train each running in north India, south India and eastern India, and survey work for this project will be started soon.

Modi said the government would work towards reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero, and create earning opportunities from electricity by selling surplus power.

He said the biggest concern for the elderly is the affordability of medical treatment and this concern is even more serious for the middle class. So, the BJP has now taken the pledge that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of the central government's medical insurance scheme, "Ayushman Bharat Yojana".

He also announced that the BJP has decided to bring the transgender community under the scope of the scheme.

The BJP's manifesto also promised a law against question paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

India's seven-phase parliamentary elections for choosing representatives to 543 Lok Sabha members begin on April 19 and nearly 970 million of the country's total population of 1.44 billion are eligible to vote. Vote counting is scheduled to begin for June 4.