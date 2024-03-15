BJP, TMC top receivers of electoral bonds

While India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) redeemed bonds worth Rs 6,061 crore from contentious election bonds, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress was second the encashing bonds worth Rs 1,610 crore followed by main opposition Congress in the third place with Rs 1,422 crore.

This is stated in the list of donors and political parties which encashed the bonds uploaded by the Election Commission of India following a directive by the Supreme Court, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

According to the data, 1,260 companies and people have bought 22,217 bonds worth Rs 12,155.51 crore between 2019 and 2024. Twenty-three political parties have redeemed these bonds.

Another regional party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which ruled Telangana state before being voted out of power last year, was in the fourth spot with a total of Rs 1,215 crore received through electoral bonds. Odisha's ruling Biju Janta Dal obtained funding of Rs 776 crore through this channel.

Dravida Munnetra Kazagham, which rules Tamil Nadu and is a key component of opposition INDIA alliance, got Rs 639 crore by encashing the bonds.

India's Supreme Court has scrapped the election bond, an opaque medium of political funding, terming it as "unconstitutional".