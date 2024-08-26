BJP slams Kangana for linking India's farmers' protest to Bangladesh unrest

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party today pulled up its lawmaker and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks linking farmers' protest to the unrest in Bangladesh.

BJP said in a statement, "BJP MP Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement on farmers' protest is not the party's stand. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the remark made by Ms Kangana Ranaut. Neither Ms Kangana Ranaut is permitted to speak on policy issues of the BJP, nor is she authorised to do so."

"The BJP has directed Ms Kangana Ranaut to not issue such statements in the future," it added.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut stoked a controversy with her remark claiming that the farmers' protests in India could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures were not taken by the Narendra Modi government, our New Delhi correspondent.

In a video shared by the actor on her Twitter handle, Kangana was heard saying, "Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of farmers' protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn't have been for the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded."

This is not the first time Kangana courted controversy over the farmers' protest that took place in 2020-21 against the now scrapped farm legislations.

On June 6, a day after she was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, Kangana was slapped by a woman constable of Central Industrial Security Force deployed at Chandigarh airport as she was going to Delhi.

The CISF constable had said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws.