BJP invites AL to observe polls situation in India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited Awami League to observe the overall preparation and campaign taken for the national elections in India.

AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan disclosed the information to media through a press release today.

According to the press release, national elections are being held in seven phases in different provinces of India.

The BJP has invited some foreign political parties to show their overall preparation and campaign in this election.

It has invited only AL from Bangladesh, the press release read.

In view of this invitation, AL Information and Research Secretary and Member of Parliament Salim Mahmud has been nominated as a representative by AL president to visit India.

The five-day tour will end on May 5.

During this visit, the AL representative will meet senior BJP leaders.