Bangladeshi journalist booked in India for ‘spreading fake news about Sonia, Rahul’

Police in the southern Indian city of Bangalore has booked a case against a Bangladeshi journalist and a woman staffer of an Indian news portal for allegedly spreading fake news about the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

An FIR has been registered by the Bangalore police against the Bangladeshi journalist Salahuddin Shoaib Choudhary and Aditi, a woman staffer of the Indian news portal "Jaipur Dialogues" yesterday, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The case was registered with the High Grounds Police Station in the city against Salahuddin and Aditi, PTI reported quoting a senior police officer.

According to complainant Srinivas G, associated with the Karnataka unit of Karnataka's ruling party Congress, the Bangladeshi journalist allegedly shared a post on his X handle linking Sonia Gandhi to a foreign spy agency. Aditi allegedly shared his post on her X space.

He alleged Salahuddin did so with an intention to malign the public image of the Gandhi family and that the journalist had shared such a post to create enmity between two religions.

Srinivas charged Salahuddin with having made certain claims about Rahul Gandhi too.

"Based on the complaint we received, we have filed an FIR against the two for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Gandhi family. Case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and 353 (2) (publishing or circulating false information to create hatred on the basis of religion etc)," a senior police officer said.

Details of the Bangladeshi journalist could not be known immediately.