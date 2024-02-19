Bangladesh visa centre to open in Assam's Silchar soon

Says Bangladesh's assistant high commissioner in Guwahati

A Bangladesh visa centre will soon be opened in Silchar, the district headquarters town of northeastern Indian state of Assam.

There is considerable demand for Bangladeshi visas from Barak Valley of Assam comprising Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, said Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati Ruhul Amin while talking to reporters.

That's why it has been decided to open a visa centre there in order to cater to the demand, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting the assistant high commissioner as saying.

The date of opening of the facility is yet to be decided, but it will be done soon, Amin added.

A majority of the people in the Barak valley of Assam have migrated from what is now Bangladesh.

A proposal to start a border market at Harinagar part II village of Katigorah circle in Assam will also be examined and hopefully there will be a positive outcome soon, Amin also said.

The market was proposed to be set up on 500 bighas of land on the bank of Surma river at Katigorah in Cachar district.

"The Bangladesh government is considering opening two such markets to establish goodwill and coordination among the people living in the border areas of the two countries," he said.