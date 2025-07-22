Auxiliary power unit of Air India plane catches fire at New Delhi airport

No casualties

The auxiliary power unit of an Air India Airbus A-321 flying from Hong Kong to New Delhi caught fire shortly after landing at the Indira Gandhi Airport today. However, all passengers and crew members were safe.

An Air India spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi today, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and APU was automatically shut down as per system design."

The statement said there was "some damage to the aircraft" but passengers and crew members disembarked normally and were safe.

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added.

On June 12, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad city of Gujarat and slammed into a medical college complex, killing 241 of the total 242 people on board and 19 persons on the ground in one of the worst plane accidents in India.