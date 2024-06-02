Arunachal Pradesh: BJP set to return to power

Ruling BJP is all set to return to power with three-fourths majority in the 60-member legislative assembly of north-eastern India state of Arunachal Pradesh as per the latest results and trends emerging from the counting of votes.

The voting for a new assembly in Arunachal Pradesh was held along with the first phase of polling in India's parliamentary elections on April 19.

BJP has already won ten seats unopposed, and counting was held for the remaining 50 assembly seats. During counting today, BJP bagged 18 seats and led in 18 others, positioning the party to reach a total of 46 seats. The halfway mark is 31.

Arunachal Pradesh's regional outfit National People's Party (NPEP) got two seats and was ahead in three constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is yet to win a single seat but was leading in three seats while the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) bagged on seat and was ahead in one.