Air India removes three officials over crew rostering lapses after fatal crash

India's aviation safety watchdog has ordered Tata Group-owned Air India to remove three senior officials — including a divisional vice president from all duties related to crew scheduling and rostering, citing "serious lapses".

The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) issued the directive yesterday, instructing the airline to immediately initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officials concerned.

Air India, in a statement, said it had complied with the DGCA's order.

"We acknowledge the regulator's directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company's chief operations officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," a spokesperson for the airline said.

