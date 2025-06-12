India
Agencies
Thu Jun 12, 2025 02:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:14 PM

Most Viewed

India
India

Air India plane crashes at Ahmedabad airport, source says

Thu Jun 12, 2025 02:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:14 PM
Agencies
Thu Jun 12, 2025 02:54 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:14 PM
Screengrab

An Air India plane crashed at the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad, television channels reported on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was headed to Birmingham, an aviation source told Reuters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The crash occurred when the aircraft was taking off, the TV channels reported. Visuals showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

At least 242 people were on board the Air India flight that crashed in India's Ahmedabad, police said today.

They also showed visuals of people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

Air India have released a statement on social media, saying: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)." 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আহমেদাবাদে এয়ার ইন্ডিয়ার বোইং ৭৮৭ উড়োজাহাজ বিধ্বস্ত হয়েছে। ছবি: স্টেটসম্যান
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ভারতের আহমেদাবাদে উড়োজাহাজ বিধ্বস্ত, শতাধিক নিহতের শঙ্কা

দীর্ঘ যাত্রার জন্য উড়োজাহাজটিতে বাড়তি জ্বালানি নেওয়া হয়েছিল। এ কারণে বিস্ফোরণ ও বিস্ফোরণ পরবর্তী আগুনের তীব্রতা অনেক বেড়ে যায়।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘তারেক রহমানের যেকোনো দিন দেশে ফিরতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে