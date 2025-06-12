Air India plane crashes at Ahmedabad airport, source says

An Air India plane crashed at the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad, television channels reported on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was headed to Birmingham, an aviation source told Reuters.

The crash occurred when the aircraft was taking off, the TV channels reported. Visuals showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

At least 242 people were on board the Air India flight that crashed in India's Ahmedabad, police said today.

They also showed visuals of people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

Air India have released a statement on social media, saying: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)."