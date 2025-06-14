Air India plane crash: Search on for missing people, clues

One of two black boxes found

Relatives of victims who died in the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash during take-off mourn as they wait outside the post-mortem room at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Rescuers searched for missing people and aircraft debris in charred buildings in Ahmedabad yesterday after more than 260 people were killed in an Air India Boeing 787 crash, and local media reported that India may ground the airline's 787 fleet for safety checks.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board bound for Gatwick Airport south of London came down over a residential area of Ahmedabad moments after take-off and erupted in a huge fireball as it hit buildings below, CCTV footage showed.

Rescue workers had completed combing the crash site and were now searching for missing people and bodies in the buildings as well as for aircraft parts that could help explain why the plane crashed soon after taking off.

There was a strong stench of jet fuel in the air as cranes worked to remove chunks of burnt trees on the ground and a sniffer dog went through the debris. Smoke was still rising from one of the buildings.

Two police sources told Reuters that one of two black boxes from the 787 had been found. They did not say whether it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder that had been recovered.

India's aviation regulator has directed Air India to carry out safety inspections on its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet after the crash in Ahmedabad, an order showed yesterday.

Air India and the Indian government are looking at several aspects of the crash, including issues with the jet's engine thrust, its flaps, and why its landing gear remained open, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by officials on the progress of rescue operations when he visited the crash site in his home state of Gujarat yesterday. Modi also met some of the injured being treated in hospital.

"The scene of devastation is saddening," he said in a post on X.

Residents living in the vicinity said that construction of the hostel for resident doctors was completed only a year ago and the buildings were not fully occupied.

"We were at home and heard a massive sound, it appeared like a big blast. We then saw very dark smoke which engulfed the entire area," said 63-year-old Nitin Joshi, who has been living in the area for more than 50 years.

Parts of the plane's fuselage were scattered around the smouldering building into which it crashed. The tail of the plane was wedged on top of the building.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing unnamed sources, that an investigation into the crash was focusing on "whether the aircraft had a loss or reduction in engine thrust".

It was the first crash for the Dreamliner since the wide-body jet began flying commercially in 2011, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

The plane that crashed on Thursday flew for the first time in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014, Flightradar24 said.

The lone survivor, a British national, told Indian media how he had heard a loud noise shortly after Flight AI171 took off.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he is in touch with foreign ministers of Britain, Portugal and Canada after citizens from their countries were killed in the crash.