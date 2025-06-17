Air India flight delayed in Kolkata after engine snag; passengers deplaned

An Air India Express aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024. REUTERS

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai experienced a technical fault in one of its engines, leading to passengers being deplaned during a scheduled stop at Kolkata airport early today.

Flight AI180 landed on time at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 12:45am. However, a malfunction in the aircraft's left engine delayed its onward journey to Mumbai. At approximately 5:20am, passengers were instructed to disembark.

Television footage showed the aircraft grounded on the tarmac, with airline personnel inspecting the faulty engine.

In a similar development yesterday morning, another Air India flight — AI315, a Dreamliner travelling from Hong Kong to Delhi — was forced to return mid-air due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the same model involved in the recent crash of Air India Flight 171 near Ahmedabad, which claimed over 279 lives, reports AFP.

Meanwhile, a British Airways flight (BA35) en route to Chennai was compelled to return to London Heathrow following a technical fault. The aircraft, also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had remained airborne for nearly two hours before turning back.