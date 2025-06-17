Air India flight delayed in Kolkata after engine snag; passengers deplaned
An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai experienced a technical fault in one of its engines, leading to passengers being deplaned during a scheduled stop at Kolkata airport early today.
Flight AI180 landed on time at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 12:45am. However, a malfunction in the aircraft's left engine delayed its onward journey to Mumbai. At approximately 5:20am, passengers were instructed to disembark.
Television footage showed the aircraft grounded on the tarmac, with airline personnel inspecting the faulty engine.
In a similar development yesterday morning, another Air India flight — AI315, a Dreamliner travelling from Hong Kong to Delhi — was forced to return mid-air due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the same model involved in the recent crash of Air India Flight 171 near Ahmedabad, which claimed over 279 lives, reports AFP.
Meanwhile, a British Airways flight (BA35) en route to Chennai was compelled to return to London Heathrow following a technical fault. The aircraft, also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had remained airborne for nearly two hours before turning back.
Comments