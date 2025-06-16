Air India crash: Cockpit Voice Recorder recovered

Indian investigators have confirmed the recovery of the crucial Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Air India Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad last week.

The recovery of the CVR is expected to provide vital insights regarding the cause of India's worst aviation accident in a decade.

Officials confirmed that both the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and CVR have been located and secured.

This was conveyed at a high-level meeting with PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, in Ahmedabad yesterday, said a statement issued by the Indian Prime Minister's Office.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a detailed investigation, while the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft is American-made.

Yesterday, Mishra inspected the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar area, two kilometres from the airport, on June 12, leaving all but one of the 242 onboard dead. He also visited the civil hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

Senior officials from AAIB and the Airports Authority of India briefed Mishra on the sequence of events leading to the crash and the immediate response measures.

During his visit to the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, Mishra met bereaved families, observed DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a "seamless and compassionate process".

At the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, Mishra reviewed DNA sampling efforts to identify the deceased and stressed the need to complete identification swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy.

Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Rajnish Patel told a press conference in Ahmedabad that, of the bodies brought to the hospital, DNA matching has been completed for 92 mortal remains. However, the actual number of individuals is 87 due to some duplications. So far, 47 bodies have been handed over to relatives.