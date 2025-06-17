India
Air India cancels six international flights today amid fleet safety checks

Photo: Reuters/File
Air India cancelled six of its international flights today, including Ahmedabad-London, due to various reasons and enhanced checks of its aircraft fleet

 

Air India cancelled six of its international flights today, including Ahmedabad-London, due to various reasons and enhanced checks of its aircraft fleet.

Air India cancelled its Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight today, citing non-availability of aircraft, five days after the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash on the same route which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 people on board.

The other Air India flights cancelled during the day are Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris, Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-San Francisco, according to the airline.

The ongoing cancellation of the six flights follows intensified operational scrutiny and technical checks of its planes by the airline.

The cancellations of flights have added to passenger frustration, with many international travellers reporting last-minute notifications, inadequate alternative arrangements and long wait times at customer assistance desks.

