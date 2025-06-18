Air India cancels 66 flights to be operated with Dreamliner

Air India received a call warning of a bomb on board its Guwahati-bound flight at Kolkata Airport. Photo courtesy: NDTV

India's civil aviation regulatory body tonight said Air India has cancelled 66 flights to be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash which involved an aircraft of the same model.

However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement "that the recent surveillance conducted on Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns and the aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards."

DGCA said it raised concerns over recent maintenance-related issues at Air India and directed the airline to boost inter-department coordination.

The statement came after DGCA reviewed operations of Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express following the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed 241 of the 242 passengers onboard and dozens others on ground.

The flights cancelled since June 12 include Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flights that were cancelled today.

The review of Air India and Air India Express performance came at a high-level meeting DGCA held today with senior officials of the two carriers. Air India and Air India Express are currently operating over 1,000 flights daily across domestic and international sectors.

The meeting was convened to review the operational robustness of the airlines and ensure continued compliance with safety and passenger service regulations. Ends