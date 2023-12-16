Adani acquires major stake in Indian news agency IANS

Last December, it took nearly 65pc stake in NDTV

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's group has acquired a majority stake in private news agency IANS India Private Limited for an undisclosed sum as the group expanded its presence in the media space.

Adani Enterprises said in a filing with the regulator that its subsidiary "AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL) has acquired a 50.5 percent stake constituting equity shares of IANS India Pvt Ltd". The company did not disclose the acquisition price, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In the filing, it said, "AMNL has also signed a shareholders' agreement with IANS and Sandeep Bamzai, a shareholder of IANS, to record their inter-se rights with respect to IANS."

IANS had a revenue of Rs 11.86 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

"All operational and management control of IANS will be with AMNL and AMNL will have the right to appoint all directors of IANS," the filing said adding, "pursuant to the acquisition as set out above, IANS is now a subsidiary of AMNL."

Adani had forayed into the media business in a big way in March last year when it acquired Quintillion Business Media, which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.

Thereafter in December, it took nearly 65 percent stake in broadcaster NDTV.