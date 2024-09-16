AAP to decide on next CM after Kejriwal's resignation

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would quit, top leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party today went into a huddle ahead of the meeting of its political affairs committee to choose his successor.

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached Kejriwal's official residence to discuss with him the names of probables for the chief minister's post, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting AAP leaders.

The AAP's political affairs committee meeting was scheduled to be held at the Delhi chief minister's residence in the evening.

Whoever is chosen as the new chief minister, his or her tenure is going to last only for a few months as fresh assembly elections in Delhi are due by February next year.

While the AAP legislature party will decide on the next chief minister, Atishi Marlena Singh is understood to be the front-runner for the post. At present, she is in charge of 13 ministerial portfolios including finance, higher education and planning.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nominated minister Kailash Gahlot for the job.

AAP's Delhi party convenor and minister Gopal Rai, who has a non-controversial image, is also reported to be in the race for the post.

Media reports also state that the name of Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is also being discussed for the position.