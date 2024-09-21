India
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 05:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:24 PM

India

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi becomes youngest ever CM of Delhi

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 05:57 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:24 PM
Photo: X/Atishi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi was today sworn in as the youngest chief minister of Delhi, four days after party chief Arvind Kejriwal resigned following his bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case.

Atishi, 43, and her council of ministers took oath at Raj Niwas this afternoon, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The AAP legislators had met earlier this week and unanimously chose Atishi as the leader of the ruling legislature party, paving the way for her to become the chief minister.

Atishi is the third female chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj of BJP and Sheila Dikshit of Congress.

While Dikshit was chief minister for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, Swaraj's tenure lasted 52 days in 1998.

Atishi's tenure as chief minister is expected to be for a few months as fresh assembly elections in Delhi are due by February next year.

