9 Maoists killed in India’s Chhattisgarh encounter

Security forces recover large cache of weapons

Nine Maoists were killed today in an encounter with Indian security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in India.

The gunfight occurred around 10:30am near the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts during an anti-Maoist operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Acting on intelligence about the presence of Maoists from the West Bastar division, security forces launched the operation, which led to a prolonged exchange of fire.

The security personnel emerged unscathed, and a significant cache of weapons, including SLR rifles, .303 rifles, and .315 bore rifles, was recovered from the site.

This incident raises the total number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year to 154.