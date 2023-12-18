9 dead, several hurt in India factory blast

India
At least nine workers were killed and several injured in a blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur, a central district in Maharashtra state yesterday morning, a local police officer told Reuters over the phone.

The blast occurred around 8:30 am (0300 GMT) at a factory run by Solar Industries India SLIN.NS, the police officer surnamed Salve said. The factory manufactures industrial and military explosives, as well as propellants and warheads for India's defence sector, according to Solar Industries' website.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, Salve said. Salve was part of the team that went to the site of the explosion yesterday morning.

The police are still investigating the cause of the blast, which occurred in the factory's packing area.

