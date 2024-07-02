87 killed in stampede at religious event in India's Uttar Pradesh

At least 87 people were killed in a stampede that broke out at a religious congregation at a village in Hathras in India's Uttar Pradesh state today, reports NDTV.

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village.

He said people had gathered large numbers for the event, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandara Rao Police Station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

Etah Chief Medical Officer Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi said, "We have received 27 bodies from the 'satsang' (religious event) that was going on in Hathras. Out of these, 25 are female and two are male. Police are carrying out their proceedings and our team is ready to conduct post-mortem after they are done."