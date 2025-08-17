7 killed in Jammu and Kashmir flash floods

At least seven people were killed and six others rescued after flash floods swept through a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early today, officials said.

The deluge cut off Jod Ghati village from the rest of the region and damaged land and property following heavy overnight rains.

"The incident occurred between 3:30am and 4:00am today," said Inspector Ajay Singh of Rajbagh police station.

The flash floods in Kathua came just days after a cloudburst triggered flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, killing at least 60 people and injuring over 100.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, a lawmaker from the Jammu region, said today he spoke with Kathua's Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena after receiving reports of a cloudburst in the Janglote area.

Seven casualties reported, Jitendra Singh said on X adding, "In addition, damage has occurred to railway track, national highway while police station in Kathua has been affected."

He said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces were carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.