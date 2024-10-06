India
7 of a family among 10 killed in rain-induced flash floods in Meghalaya

An Indian villager carries a salvaged plank as he walks past uprooted trees from flashfloods at Bejengdola village, some 165 kms from Shillong, the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Meghalaya, on September 26, 2014. Photo: AFP

At least 10 people were killed, including seven members of a family, in flash floods triggered by heavy rain at Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district bordering Bangladesh since Friday, officials said.

Incessant rains have triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The family of seven were killed when a landslide struck their home at the remote village of Hatiasia Songma yesterday, a senior official said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the flood situation across the five districts of Garo Hills. Three persons from Dalu were also confirmed dead, the official said.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, the organisations said.

