6 workers, doctor killed in attack in Jammu and Kashmir

A doctor and six labourers were shot dead in an attack on the site of an under-construction tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district last night, officials said.

The unidentified assailants carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.

They said the "terrorists" opened fire indiscriminately on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals. While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five injured people are undergoing treatment, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said.

Sunday's attack came four days after Omar Abdullah, National Conference vice president, took oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir where a popular government returned in recent assembly elections held after a decade