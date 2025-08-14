46 killed in flash floods in Indian Jammu and Kashmir

More than 200 injured

At least 46 people, a majority of them devotees, were killed and nearly 200 trapped under mounds of debris and muds when a massive cloudburst led to flash floods that swept a remote Himalayan village in Kishtwar district of India's Jammu and Kashmir today.

Rescuers, battling difficult terrains and hard torrential rains, pulled out 167 people from under tonnes of rubbles at Chositi village. Of these, the condition of 38 was stated to be serious, officials said. There were fears it could rise further.

The death toll and the number of injured were confirmed by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma.

Rescue teams fear the toll could rise as several people are missing.

Most of the victims were pilgrims trekking from Chositi village to a Hindu shrine of Machail Mata, said Jammu Inspector General of Police BS Tuti. The number of casualties is likely to go up, he added.

Disaster struck Chositi, the last motorable village on the way to Machail Mata temple. A large number of people had gathered there for the annual pilgrimage that began on July 25 and is scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5-km trek to the 9,500-feet shrine begins from Chositi.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X that the situation was "grim" at the site and all possible resources are being mobilized to carry out rescue and relief operations.

In a separate post on X, the J&K chief minister said he had decided to scale back tomorrow's Independence Day celebrations in view of the cloudburst incident.