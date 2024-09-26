43 including 37 children drown during Hindu festival in India’s Bihar

At least 43 people, including 37 children, tragically drowned, and three others went missing while bathing in rivers and ponds as part of the "Jivitputrika" festival in Bihar, the state government announced today.

The incidents occurred in 15 districts across the eastern Indian state yesterday, as women observed the festival, fasting and taking sacred baths for the well-being of their children.

"A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on," the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said in a statement.

The incidents of drowning were reported from districts including East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj, and Arwal.

In response, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced payments of 4 lakh rupees for the families of the deceased. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.