4 army soldiers killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir

Four Indian army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed militants in a dense forest, died of injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early today, official sources said.

The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late last evening, the officials said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the militants tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another gunbattle in the forest at around 9:00pm, they said.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.