36 killed as bus plunges into gorge in J&K

At least 36 people were killed and 19 wounded as a bus fell into a 300-foot gorge in India's Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, officials said. The bus was stated to be carrying around 40 passengers, the officials said, adding that it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway in Doda district and fell 300 feet downhill. "Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately, 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious," India's federal minister Jitendra Singh, who is the member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, said. Due to the fall from a considerable height, the bus has got badly damaged, sources said. Police and SDRF personnel are involved in the rescue operation.