36 freedom fighters invited to celebrate 'Vijoy Dibas' in Kolkata

Indian government has invited 30 valiant freedom fighters and six serving armed forces officers from Bangladesh with their spouses to join the annual six-day 'Vijoy Dibas' celebration.

Indian Army, on behalf of the government, has invited them to this annual programme scheduled for December 14-19, 2023 at Fort William, Kolkata, sources of Indian High Commission in Dhaka said.

The invitees include Secretary Momin Ullah Patwary (retd), Major General BU Harun Ahmed Chowdhury (retd), Bhola Zila Parishad Chairman Abdul Momin Tulu, Brig General BB Gyasuddin A Chowdhury (retd), DIG of Police Kazi Zainul Abedin (retd), Group Captain of Bangladesh Air Force M Khalilur Rahman (retd), and Creative Publisher Milan Kanti Nath.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka will make arrangements for their journey from Dhaka to Kolkata and back as well as provide all local hospitality during their stay in Kolkata, the sources said.