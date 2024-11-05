36 dead in India bus crash

This handout photograph shows people at the site of a bus accident after it fell into a gorge at Almora district in India's Uttarakhand state on November 4, 2024. Photo: AFP/Department of Information and Public Relations, Uttarakhand

A bus in India plunged into a deep Himalayan ravine yesterday, killing at least 36 passengers and injuring several others, a government official said yesterday.

Photographs released by government rescue teams showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus in thick undergrowth, with the twisted front of the vehicle squashed nearly flat.

Road accidents are common along the many mountainous roads in the Himalayan region, caused mostly by poor maintenance and reckless driving in the tortuous terrain.