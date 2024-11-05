India
AFP, Dehradun
Tue Nov 5, 2024 01:40 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 01:43 AM

Most Viewed

India

36 dead in India bus crash

AFP, Dehradun
Tue Nov 5, 2024 01:40 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 01:43 AM
This handout photograph shows people at the site of a bus accident after it fell into a gorge at Almora district in India's Uttarakhand state on November 4, 2024. Photo: AFP/Department of Information and Public Relations, Uttarakhand

A bus in India plunged into a deep Himalayan ravine yesterday, killing at least 36 passengers and injuring several others, a government official said yesterday.

Photographs released by government rescue teams showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus in thick undergrowth, with the twisted front of the vehicle squashed nearly flat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Road accidents are common along the many mountainous roads in the Himalayan region, caused mostly by poor maintenance and reckless driving in the tortuous terrain.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে